Khama Billiat believes he will soon find his touch after struggling in the 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Highlands Park on Saturday.

The loss saw Billiat’s side bowing out of the Nedbank Cup, having come from behind to draw 1-1 and force the game to the penalties.

He missed from the spot in the penalty shootout following a quiet afternoon inside the regulation time.

While he had to come from deep areas especially in the second half, the Zimbabwean midfielder was also deprived of the ball at some points.

But the 29-year old believes he was just unlucky to steer his side to glory.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “Luck was not in my class, but God’s will is above all. The next will be the best, by God’s willing.”

