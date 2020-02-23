New Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says he will work with PSL coaches identify players that will make up the team that will play at the 2020 Chan finals in Cameroon in April.

Zimbabwe will be making their fifth appearance at the competition and will be the Croatian’s first major tournament since his appointment as the head coach last month.

With the 2020 PSL season yet to kick-off, Logarusic will have little time to assess the local players that will feature in the Chan tournament and believes wide consultations with coaches will enable him to come up with a formidable squad.

He arrived in Bulawayo on Friday, along with Zifa technical director, Wilson Mutekede and is expected to meet the coaches of the four PSL clubs – Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City and Chiefs – based in the city.

“I have come to meet with the local PSL coaches and also familiarise myself with Barbourfields Stadium, where the Warriors are going to be playing their home matches,” the gaffer told Sunday News.

“I want to share experiences and ideas with the coaches while also getting their opinion on how we can work together going forward. Their input is critical as it will assist me as I prepare for the 2020 Chan finals.

“I decided to come down and meet the coaches instead of me calling them to come to me as a way of showing my appreciation and how I value them as I want us to work together a lot in the future.”

Logarusic’s first assignment, however, will be against Algeria in back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifiers next month.

