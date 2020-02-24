The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the fixtures and other details for the 2020 Chan tournament.

The tournament which is only reserved for locally-based players will be held in Cameroon from 4 April and runs until the 25th of the same month.

Zimbabwe will play in the opening match against the hosts on 4 April. The fixture is set for Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

The same venue will also host the Warriors’ second Group A fixture against Burkina Faso four day later.

Their final game in the pool on the 12th of April will see them shift to the newly built Japoma Stadium in the coastal city of Douala.

Warriors Group A fixtures, dates, kick-off times and venues:

Matchday Fixture Date Kick-off Time Venue 1 Cameroon vs Zimbabwe 4 April 2020 6 pm CAT Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium - Yaounde 2 Burkina Faso vs Zimbabwe 8 April 2020 9 pm CAT Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium - Yaounde 3 Zimbabwe vs Mali 12 April 2020 9 pm CAT Japoma Stadium - Douala

For full fixture schedule, click here.

