The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the fixtures and other details for the 2020 Chan tournament.

The tournament which is only reserved for locally-based players will be held in Cameroon from 4 April and runs until the 25th of the same month.

Zimbabwe will play in the opening match against the hosts on 4 April. The fixture is set for Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

The same venue will also host the Warriors’ second Group A fixture against Burkina Faso four day later.

Their final game in the pool on the 12th of April will see them shift to the newly built Japoma Stadium in the coastal city of Douala.

Warriors Group A fixtures, dates, kick-off times and venues:

MatchdayFixtureDateKick-off TimeVenue
1Cameroon vs Zimbabwe 4 April 20206 pm CATAhmadou Ahidjo Stadium - Yaounde
2Burkina Faso vs Zimbabwe 8 April 20209 pm CATAhmadou Ahidjo Stadium - Yaounde
3Zimbabwe vs Mali 12 April 20209 pm CATJapoma Stadium - Douala

For full fixture schedule, click here.

