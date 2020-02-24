FC Platinum coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh is set to sign two unnamed Nigerian players as he continues to bolster his arsenal.

After a rude awakening in the CAF Champions League, the Dutchman has been on a drive to acquire foreign players who he believes are astute to last the distance in the continental premier club tournament next season.

The gaffer refused to reveal names of the players he is targeting in fear of jeopardizing negotiations, but Soccer24 understands that the duo is expected to arrive in Zvishavane this week, where they will undergo trials.

“In the next twelve days, we are going to get two new players. They are not Zimbabweans but they are coming to join this club,” he said.

So far the platinum miners have pinned two DRC players, Felly Mulumba and Ellie Ilunga, adding to Gyve Nsiala who joined them last season.

Other new players to watch at FC Platinum include former Denmark based winger Silas Songani, Ralph Kawondera and Denzel Khumalo among other signings.

Comments

comments