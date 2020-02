Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) have joined the rest of the African football fraternity in mouring the passing on of CAF Secretary General Amr Fahmy.

Fahmy died on Sunday at the age of 37.

Posting on their official Twitter page, the association’s communications department noted: “ZIFA is saddened by the passing on of former CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this painful period.”

