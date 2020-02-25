Renowned BBC journalist Osasu Obayiuwana has described the move by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to bar all stadiums in Zimbabwe from hosting international matches as monumentally embarrassing.

CAF declared that all stadiums in the country do not meet required standards set by the continental governing body hence the Warriors will be forced to play their crunch AFCON 2021 Group H qualifier against defending champions Algeria at neutral venue, a development which the United Kingdom-based Nigerian belives is beyond embarrassing.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, Obayiuwana noted: “This is ZIFA explanation for this monumentally embarrassing situation for Zimbabwe.” (refering to the statement released by ZIFA)

