The 25th of February is more than just a day to Zimbabwean football.

Arguably the greatest Warrior of all time, Peter Ndlovu, was born on this day 47 years ago and Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff celebrated his birthday.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/Masandawana/status/1232373322916167685

