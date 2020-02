With Zimbabwe set to face Algeria next month, Khama Billiat has reminded us of the damage he did in the last meeting of the two teams in 2017.

The winger had an outstanding performance in the 2-2 draw at the Afcon finals but was unlucky to score. He created some good chances and at one point was denied by the post.

As a core member of the current squad, he is expected to play a role again in next month’s Afcon qualifiers.

Here is a video Billiat uploaded on his Facebook:

