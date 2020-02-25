National U20 women’s team coach Rosemary Mugadza has named her 25-member provisional squad the first- round FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in March.

Mugadza retained the majority of the players that defeated Malawi in the preliminary stage of the qualifiers.

The team will troop into camp on 25 February in Harare.

The first leg of the tie will be played away in East Africa on 22 March and the return fixture at Barbourfields Stadium on the 27th.

Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Shonga (Harare City), Melisa Chinwadzimba (Conduit), Tariro Chirume (Faith Drive).

Defenders: Precious Baison (Auckaland), Pationa Nyamugure (Faith Drive), Moreblessing Bwende (Harare City), Sharon Teterai (Black Rhinos), Annie Ndura (Conduit), Alice Moyo (Faith Drive), Sarah Chioko (Harare City), Greatwin Dzawo (Faith Drive), Vanessa Makoni (Harare City), Lauryn Mpasi (Street Set).

Midfielders: Faith Chezhara (Harare City), Ennetty Chimhere (Hearts of Oak), Valeria Packry (Harare City), Beata Chako (Maningi), Anita Moyo (Hearts of Oak), Rennie Mudimu (Faith Drive), Shyline Dambamuromoro (Faith Drive), Tinotenda Taurai (Faith Drive).

Strikers: Dinah Rose Banda (Queen Lozikeyi Academy), Tinotenda Sakara (Harare City), Talent Bizeki, Melody Chikore (Faith Drive).

