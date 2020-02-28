Kaitano Tembo has new assistants after SuperSport United roped in former captain Thabo September and ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Grant Johnson.

September replaces Nico Labohm, who has returned to the club’s developmental team. He will take the role of the second assistant in the technical team while Johnson will be part of the goalkeeper coaching staff.

United CEO Stan Mathews confirmed the new appointments to Kick-Off.com.

“We have brought in Thabo September as a second assistant coach because he is doing his coaching badges,” he said.

“Andre Arendse is now serving as first assistant coach while Grant Johnson is coming in to support our goalkeeper coaching staff.”

