Liverpool’s quest to emulate Arsenal’s 2003-2004 ‘Invincibles’ hit a snag after they were thumped 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

More to follow…

 

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. UEFA Champions League: Wednesday roundup
  2. Oxlade-Chamberlain signs for Liverpool
  3. Liverpool makes a club record bid for Thomas Lemar
  4. Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup by Watford