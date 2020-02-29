Breaking: Watford hand Liverpool first Premier League defeat Soccer24 on 29 Feb, 2020 Liverpool’s quest to emulate Arsenal’s 2003-2004 ‘Invincibles’ hit a snag after they were thumped 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday. More to follow… Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments Related posts: UEFA Champions League: Wednesday roundup Oxlade-Chamberlain signs for Liverpool Liverpool makes a club record bid for Thomas Lemar Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup by Watford