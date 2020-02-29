Chicken Inn have registered another win in their tour of Malawi after beating Callisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Gamecocks won the contest 1-0, thanks to Nicole Mutatiwa’s second half strike.

The result puts the Zimbabwe side on top of the mini-league table with six points after beating another Malawian side BE Forward Wanderers by the same margin on Friday.

Wanderers went on to lose their second match today, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to UD Songo of Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the invitational tournament will come to an end tomorrow when Chicken Inn face Songo while Bullets play against Wanderers.

Comments

comments

No related posts.