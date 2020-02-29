Chicken Inn have registered another win in their tour of Malawi after beating Callisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets.
The Gamecocks won the contest 1-0, thanks to Nicole Mutatiwa’s second half strike.
The result puts the Zimbabwe side on top of the mini-league table with six points after beating another Malawian side BE Forward Wanderers by the same margin on Friday.
Wanderers went on to lose their second match today, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to UD Songo of Mozambique.
Meanwhile, the invitational tournament will come to an end tomorrow when Chicken Inn face Songo while Bullets play against Wanderers.