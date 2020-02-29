Zimbabwean midfielder Willard Katsande was stretched off in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 win over arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was replaced in the 75th minute by Kenyan Anthony Akhamu after coloding with an opponent in an attempt to play the ball.

Lebogang Manyama’s first half stunner was the difference maker as log leaders Chiefs completed a double over the Buccaneers for the first time since 2006 after a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture.

Katsande’s Zimbabwean compatriot Khama Billiat came on in the 58th minute after starting on the bench.

