NetOne is set to renew their partnership with Highlanders, according to the Chronicle.

The new sponsorship package has been reviewed upward in line with the prevailing economic conditions in the country and will cover the first team and technical staff members’ salaries as well as travelling and camping costs.

The mobile telecommunication company have been in partnership with Bosso since 2018 through its One Fusion brand.

Meanwhile, Highlanders have other corporate partners like Nyaradzo Life Assurance as well as Arenel who provided the club with Hydro Boost mineral water for training, travelling and matches.

