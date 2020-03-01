Portuguese tactcian Jose Mourinho oversaw his Tottenham Hotspur’s third defeat on the trot in all competitions following a 2-3 home defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

Having lost the last two games (Leipzig in the Champions League and Chelsea in the league), Spurs were looking to bounce back but suffered yet another defeat at home.

Raúl Jiménez‘s 73rd minute winner cappped a fine afternoon for Nuno Espirito’s men, who leapfrog Spurs into 6th on the table.

The Londoners are still without star striker Hary Kane through injury.

