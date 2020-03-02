Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić has named named a 28-man provisional squad for the 2021 Chan finals to be held in Cameroon from April 4 until the 25th.

According to Zifa, the camp will start from 8 March and runs until the18th when the technical team will shift focus to back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria.

Zimbabwe is Group A and play in the opening match against Cameroon on the 4th of April before facing Burkina Faso four days later and rounding-up the group stage with a date with Mali on the 12th.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani, Ariel Sibanda, Nelson Chadya, Talbert Shumba.

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu, Qadr Amini, Frank Makarati, Partson Jaure, Peter Muduwa, Liberty Chakoroma, Ian Nekati, Rapheal Muduviwa.

Midfielders: Malon Mushonga, Moses Muchenje, Devon Chafa, Trevor Mavhunga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Phenias Bamusi, Juan Mutudza, King Nadolo, Wellington Taderera, Ishmael Wadi, Valentine Kadonzvo, William Manondo, Kelvin Chibunyu (Cranborne Bullets)

Strikers: Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda, Stanley Ngala.

Comments

comments