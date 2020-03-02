Warriors midfielder Thabani ‘Scara’ Kamusoko believes his colleagues in the senior men’s national soccer team will not be affected by playing home matches outside the country.

The dreadlocked former FC Platinum man, was speaking in the wake of the country’s football stadiums being banned from hosting international matches for inadequate facilities.

Speaking to Soccer24 from his base in Zambia, the ZESCO United midfielder said: “ I’m sure they won’t be affected by that (stadium ban) since they are proffesional players and they will know how to handle every y situation.”

Kamusoko was reffering to the Warriors as “they” because he will not take part in the upcoming clash against Algeria to injury.

”I’m just recovering from an ankle injury so I won’t be available,” he revealed.

“What we need to do is to try and win the game so that will be a good position,” added Kamusoko.

