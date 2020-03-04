Bidvest Wits pair of Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie have been slapped with an eight-match ban after they were found guilty of abusing a match official during a league match that took place in January.

Goss and Doutie were involved in an altercation with referee Masixole Bambiso during their 2-0 defeat to Cape Town City.

A statement by the South African Premier Soccer League confirmed the punishments: “The PSL Disciplinary Committee has found Bidvest Wits players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie guilty of abusing match official Mr Masixole Bambiso.”

The pair, however, will effectively serve half of the sentence after four matches were conditionally suspended.

“They were each banned for eight matches of which four matches were conditionally suspended,” the statement concludes.

Comments

comments