Sharif Mussa could bounce back in the Warriors fold following indications that he is the favourite to land the post of team manager.

Zifa is looking to appoint a new manager after Wellington Mpandare’s mandate expired following the dissolution of the technical team in August last year due to Sunday Chidzambwa’s resignation.

The association has already started the process of filling the vacancy which should be done before the national team starts its preparations for the Afcon qualifier against Algeria scheduled for the end of this month and the Chan finals set for April.

Mussa previously held the position and resigned soon after the Warriors’ 2017 Afcon campaign.

Other confirmed applicants include Mpandare who re-applied for the job and Chicken Inn midfielder Clement Matawu.

Matawu recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Sports Science and Coaching at NUST University.

Meanwhile, new head coach Zdravko Logarusic is expected to play a big role in the appointment of the manager.

Comments

comments