Chippa United have not yet settled the fees for the transfer of twin brothers Kevin and Elvis Moyo who joined the South African side from FC Platinum last year.

The duo moved to the club last July on a two- year contract, plus one-year add-on but there has been a late payment of the fees.

It’s believed that the Platinum Boys have gotten frustrated with the delays and are approaching FIFA over the issue.

In an interview with the Herald, club’s spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed they are still owed by Chippa but denied taking the matter to the world football body.

She said: “I know that there is non-payment of the players and they (Chippa) have committed to dates, so we will wait, but we have not approached FIFA.”

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys have been making headlines of late following the sudden departure of coach Norman Mapeza, who resigned on Monday.

The resignation saw the club’s main sponsors, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, blasting chairman Siviwe Mpengesi as a visionary-lacking leader.

