Norman Mapeza has revealed his next move after leaving South African side Chippa United.

The Zimbabwean gaffer unceremoniously resigned as the head coach of the club on Monday, just a day after steering his side to a 1-0 victory over AmaZulu.

He was quickly linked with another job in the South African top-flight with Usuthu and also with the National First Division outfit Ajax Cape Town.

But in interview with H-Metro, Mapeza said he is not looking to join any club, at least for now.

“People always speculate but it’s not true, I just want to rest,” he said.

“I don’t know for how long, but I want to rest. I don’t have a time frame.

“Before I came here (in South Africa), I was linked with Manica Diamonds, so people might say a lot but it’s just speculation that’s all.”

Meanwhile, Chippa have already replaced Mapeza with Rulani Mokwena who signed a four-month contract.

