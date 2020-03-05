Asamoah Gyan has opened up on his feeling after the last-minute penalty miss against Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The striker got a late opportunity to seal a historic victory which could have seen Ghana becoming the first ever African country to reach the semifinal round, but his kick hit the woodwork.

In an interview with Pulse Ghana, Gyan said he was deeply sad and felt he let the nation down.

“I felt sad and it is a normal thing. I wanted to go there and score for my nation for the whole of Africa and I couldn’t bury the ball at that time. I felt like I let everybody down, but I had to comfort myself and said it was one of those things,” he said.

“Although people were hurt sometimes, I do ask myself questions what about me on the field. What about me who missed the penalty, how do I feel? I feel like people don’t think about what the player is going through on the field of play, but they are thinking about themselves, but at the end of the day, it is part of the game. It happens, there are a lot of great players who miss penalties.”

Comments

comments