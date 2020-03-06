Apart from an improvement in the mealie-meal supply, perhaps the most eagerly-awaited development in Zimbabwe is the naming of the Warriors squad for the cruch double-header against Algeria.

Zimbabwe take on the Desert Foxes twice in 8 days later this month and as the count-down continues, one can’t help but be curious of how coach Zdravko Logarusic will handle the ‘banned’ players situation.

Speculation is riffe that there are some players who were sanctioned by ZIFA from being selected to play for the national team, notably big goakeeper George Chigova and midfielder Danny ‘Deco’ Phiri.

Even though ZIFA have, on countless occasions denied such, many believe that the Felton Kamambo-led board did ban certain players.

Now, in Logarusic, the national team has perhaps the most gutsy coach in recent years. The Croatian ‘s ability to take journalists head-on during his unveiling was a clear picture of a daring individual who might not entertain any bullying.

Additionally, the fact that Logarusic is believed to have told ZIFA point-blank that he is not willing to work with Joey Antipas because the latter equally wanted the post he eventually got also shows some willpower; will he use it in the case of the allegedly banned players?

