Mamelodi Sundowns are out of the CAF Champions League after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Al Ahly.

The Southern Africans drew 1-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinal clash played in Pretoria on Saturday. The side had lost 2-0 in the return fixture which took place in Egypt last week.

Sundowns got their goal from Gastino Sirino in the 27th minute to cancel on an own-goal which had been scored by Lebohang Maboe a few moments earlier.

Elsewhere, Raja Casablanca progressed through despite losing 1-0 to TP Mazembe. The Moroccan side won 2-1 on aggregate, having secured an advantage in the first leg.

Isaac Tshibangu scored the solitary goal of the match in the 50th minute.

On Friday, Zamalek also secured their passage to the semis after winning their tie against champions Esperance 3-2.

The semifinal list will be completed this evening when Etoile du Sahel play Wydad Casablanca in Sudan.

Wydad go into the match with a 2-0 lead secured in the first leg.

