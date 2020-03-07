Minister of Sports Kirsty Coventry says they are now positive the country will host Algeria in the Afcon qualifiers on home soil.

All stadiums in the country were banned from hosting international games due to their poor state.

Renovations are now being carried at Barbourfields and National Sports Stadium ahead of next inspection scheduled for any time before the home leg.

According Star FM journalist Steve Vickers, Coventry said the current developments put the country in a better position to pass the inspection.

I spoke to Sports Minister @KirstyCoventry today on the Zim stadium ban, says “we’re positive right now” that Zim will be allowed by Caf to host Algeria this month. “The work over the week has been very good, I’m still hopeful." Says more progress at the NSS than at Barbourfields pic.twitter.com/4dB21hOOQN — Steve Vickers (@SteveVickers5) March 7, 2020

Reports have suggested that the inspector is set to arrive in Harare next Friday for a three-day tour of duty. Only the National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields will be inspected.

