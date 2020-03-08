The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has revealed to the nation that no decision has been made as of yet, pertaining the venue for the AFCON qualifier between the Warriors and Algeria.

The venue issue has generated a lot of debate on various forms of social media with football fans desperate to know whether or not there are still chances the mouthwatering clash can be staged in the country following the stadiums ban by CAF.

In a statement, ZIFA’s Communications Manager Xolisani Gwesela reiterated the association’s position on the matter.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association has noted with concern, various speculative and inaccurate media reports regarding the venue of the Zimbabwe vs Algeria match .

ZIFA is still engaging CAF on the matter and no binding decision has been arrived at yet.

We appeal to the football fraternity to be patient as the engagement goes on; hoping that CAF will grant us our sovereignty to play home matches in Zimbabwe.

ZIFA is grateful to the government and all other stakeholders for the great strides made since the ban to ensure that stadiums are upgraded to meet international standards,” read the statement.

