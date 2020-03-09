The South African top-flight is reaching the bussiness end and here is how Zimbabwean players plying their trade in the Rainbow Nation fared for their respective sides over the weekend.

Talent Chawapihwa was a thorn in the flesh for the Kaizer Chiefs defence as AmaZulu shocked the log leaders 1-0 at the FNB Stadium. He set up Bongi Ntuli for the only goal of the game before being stretched off because of an injury. Chawapihwa was not the only Zimbabwean player to be injured in the clash, Butholezwe Ncube had to be replaced late in the second half as well.

In that same game, Khama Billiat came off the bench in the second half for Amakhosi. Billiat has now started on the bench for the second consecutive game.

Gabriel Nyoni came off the bench in Maritzburg United’s 1-0 win over Polokwane City. In that same encounter, George Chigova also came off the bench to replace the injured Cyril Chibwe for Rise and Shine while Charlton Mashumba was in the starting line up.

Elvis Chipezeze was between the sticks for Baroka when they eased their relegation fears with a comfortable 2-0 win over Black Leopards.

The trio of Knox Mutizwa, Devine Lunga and Danny Phiri all played for 90 minutes in Golden Arrows’ goalless draw with Orlando Pirates.

Kuda Mahachi came off the bench late in the second half as SuperSport United dispatched Highlands Park 2-0.

Kelvin Moyo played the entire game as Chippa United began life without Norman Mapeza with a goalless draw at Bidvest Wits.

