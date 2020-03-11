The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it’s closely monitoring the situation after some areas in Africa have been hit with the Coronavirus outbreak.

The football body, in a statement issued on Wednesday, confirmed the Afcon qualifiers set for this month end will go on as scheduled as no African country has been declared a high risk.

This means there won’t be any changes in the Group H fixture between Algeria and Zimbabwe.

The match will be played in Blida on March 26 before the return leg happens mostly likely in South Africa three days later.

Algeria and South Africa have recorded the highest numbers of cases of the virus in Africa.

The statement reads: “CAF wishes to inform Member Associations and the entire African football family that we are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and in particular the African continent.

“According to World Health Organization (WHO), no African country till date has been declared a high risk.

“Consequently, CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions.

“Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.”

On the Chan tournament set for April, a medical team will visit the host country, Cameroon, to assess the situation.

“Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020.

“The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee.

“The competition is scheduled for 4-25 April 2020,” CAF said.

