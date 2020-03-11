Zifa has confirmed that the upcoming inspection on local stadiums by the Caf delegation is for the World Cup qualifiers set for June this year.

Zimbabwe was hit with a ban by the continental football body from hosting any international games due to the poor state of its stadiums.

Reports had suggested the visit by the inspectors could bring a reprieve and allow the country to host the upcoming Afcon qualifier against Algeria on home soil.

But a statement by Zifa on Wednesday has all but confirmed that the Caf’s initial ruling on the venue for the Afcon qualifier will be upheld, meaning the Algeria game will be hosted outside Zimbabwean boarders.

“Following the draw of lots conducted to determine groups for 2022 World Cup qualifiers held in January, the Confederation of African Football is conducting inspections on stadiums that the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) earmarked for World Cup qualifiers,” Zifa said.

“The inspection team seconded by CAF, Derek Blackensee and Mark Anthony Fish from South Africa, will assess the National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields’ suitability to host the FIFA World Cup qualifier set for later this year.

“The first phase of the inspection which will indicate areas that need to be improved takes place from the 12 to 13 March while the follow-up and final phase to determine suitability to host World Cup qualifiers will be held anytime before 1 August 2020.”

