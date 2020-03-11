Divine Lunga is set to return to the Warriors squad for the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria after missing the previous matches.

The left-back was ruled out of the games against Botswana and Zambia in November after suffering a groin injury on the eve of the first encounter.

He is expected to start in both ties against the Desert Foxes as Ronald Pfumbidzai will not be available due to a hip surgery done last month.

Lunga’s call-up was confirmed by his club Golden Arrows on Wednesday who congratulated him along with his team-mate Knox Mutizwa.

