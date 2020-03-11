Divine Lunga is set to return to the Warriors squad for the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria after missing the previous matches.

The left-back was ruled out of the games against Botswana and Zambia in November after suffering a groin injury on the eve of the first encounter.

He is expected to start in both ties against the Desert Foxes as Ronald Pfumbidzai will not be available due to a hip surgery done last month.

Lunga’s call-up was confirmed by his club Golden Arrows on Wednesday who congratulated him along with his team-mate Knox Mutizwa.

Shout out to Knox Mutizwa and Divine Lunga for being selected to represent their National team in the African Cup of Nations Qualifier matches against Algeria on the 26th & 29th of March pic.twitter.com/zB0uVdqrUU — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) March 11, 2020

