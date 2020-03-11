Pitso Mosimane has confessed that he still watches Khama Billiat week in and week out and admitted the attacker made the difference during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 29-year old left the Brazilians for Kaizer Chiefs two seasons ago after spending five years at the Pretoria-based club.

Speaking on SAFM this week, as cited by Goal.com, the gaffer said: “Khama played different football [at Sundowns].

“He is totally different. It’s unbelievable – every week I am watching [him].

“You must know that I took this boy as a 22-year-old from AjaxCape Town; they were flirting with relegation and I told him that he’s the greatest playerZimbabwe has ever produced and [would be] a big player for Sundowns.

“I sold him the vision and look what happened when Khama was on the pitch.

“He is a totally different player and you’ve got to know how to deal with him – soft and he also likes to be told he’s a star.”

The Zimbabwe international, however, has failed to reach his top form since joining Chiefs. He is having a subdued campaign this season, managing to hit the back of the net once. He also missed a number of games owing to a couple of injuries.

Talking about how the player should be deployed in the team, Mosimane said: “When you have top players, you have to make sure they play according to the strengths but the system you play must suit everyone to play to their strengths.

“Of course, it will never be 100 percent the way you want but you’ve got to allowthem to play theway they want to play. Our job is to coach and allow them [top player] to play to their strengths and Sundowns’ way of playing suits Khama. I am not saying the way Chiefs play doesn’t suit Khama. I know people will start saying other things now.”

Comments

comments