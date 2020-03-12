The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) has raised great concern over the Warriors’ safety when they travel to Algeria amid the escalation of coronavirus.

Zdravko Logarusic’s troops go into battle against the defending champions in the first of two potentially explosive clashes on the 23rd of March, in Blida, a city located about 45 km south-west of Algiers, the national capital, where a reported 20 cases of deadly pandemic have been detected.

The Algerian government even ordered all remaining league games in the country’s top flight to be played behind closed doors to mitigate the spreading of the virus.

FUZ, an organization whose aim is to safeguard the walfare of local footbal, had it’s president Desmond Maringwa describing the trip to the North African country as a matter of concern.

“The AFCON qualifier is a very important fixture but we need to take all the precautionary measures to make sure that our players are safe,’’ Maringwa said according to The Herald.

“We have heard the Algerian authorities are doing their best, including banning public gatherings, and playing games behind closed doors. That just goes to show the seriousness of the pandemic in that part of the world.”

“So, we also need to protect our players and officials. Algeria have the highest number of infections and we should be writing to CAF seeking postponement of the game,” he added.

