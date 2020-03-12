Three players have been dropped from the Warriors squad for Chan tournament after failing to report for camp.

The Highlanders trio of Prince Dube, Ariel Sibanda and Peter Muduhwa didn’t join the rest of the squad that’s camping in Harare after their club refused to release them.

Bosso are preparing for the Castle Challenge Cup against FC Platinum this weekend, and they want to retain the services of the players.

Zifa quoted the squad in their camp update on Thursday with Dube,Sibanda and Muduhwa all missing on the list.

The association didn’t reveal more details but it certainly looks the trio will not join the initial ten-day camp which started on Monday.

It remains to be seen whether they will be called back for the final preparations before the team fly out to Cameroon for the Chan finals which begin on 4 April.

Here is the list of players confirmed by Zifa:

Goalkeepers: Nelson Chadya, Talbert Shumba.

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu, Qadr Amini, Frank Makarati, Partson Jaure, Liberty Chakoroma, Ian Nekati, Rapheal Muduviwa.

Midfielders: Malon Mushonga, Moses Muchenje, Devon Chafa, Trevor Mavhunga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Phenias Bamusi, Juan Mutudza, King Nadolo, Wellington Taderera, Ishmael Wadi, Valentine Kadonzvo, William Manondo, Kelvin Chibunyu, Ralph Kawondera.

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda, Stanley Ngala, Grey Kufandada.

