Zifa president Felton Kamambo has confirmed that the Warriors’ supposed South African venue for the match against Algeria is no longer available for use for the game.

Zifa had approached their South African counterparts, seeking permission to use Orlando Stadium for the Afcon qualifier after all local stadiums were deemed unsuitable to host international games by CAF.

An agreement was reached earlier this week, with SAFA CEO Gay Mokoena confirming the match will be played at Orlando Pirates.

However, there was a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday when SAFA informed ZIFA that the Soweto venue was no longer available.

Kamambo told the Parliament’s Youth & Sports Committee on Thursday about the development.

He said: “Initially, they said Orlando was available, but they wrote to us yesterday saying the venue was no longer available.

“The only available stadium is Dobsonville in the same area, but, technically, we have not yet secured it because SAFA need to engage their government first and inform that they are two countries coming to South Africa.”

The match will be played on the 29th of March.

