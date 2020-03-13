Former Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa has suggested a tactical plan Zifa should implement ahead of the Afcon qualifier against Algeria this month-end.

The association is searching for a foreign venue for the encounter after all local stadiums were banned from hosting international games due to their poor state.

Pasuwa, who is now coaching at Nyasa Big Bullets in Malawi, thinks using an artificially surfaced field will work in the Warriors’ favour as the Algerians are not used to that.

“It’s a pity that Zimbabwe has been denied a chance to host Algerians at Barbourfields Stadium,” the coach told B-Metro. “However, as a counter move the Warriors can play them at a country that has artificially surfaced pitches like Malawi.

“Zifa should maybe consider playing the match at Kamuzu Stadium because Algerians are used to playing on natural grass and the counter move can always work in the Warriors’ favour.

“For a fact, I know our boys can greatly run them (Algerians) down at an artificial pitch like Kamuzu Stadium.”

