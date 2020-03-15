France-based Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has sent a profound message in the wake of the escalation of Coronavirus.

The deadly pandemic has the world inactive and football in Europe has been temporarily suspend as health authorities try to figure out ways to get rid of it.

The French Ligue 1, where Munetsi plays for Stade de Reims, the English Premier Leaugue, Serie A and La Liga have all been put on hold owing to fears of the pandemic.

“In the wake of the Covid 19/Corona virus I urge everyone to hold on to hope, love, practice good hygiene and we will come out stronger, let’s pray, unite and fight for each other,” wrote the former Orlando Pirates man on Twitter.

Munetsi was also part of the Warriors squad named for the Algeria double header, which has since been cancelled on account of the virus.

