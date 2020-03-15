The Premier Soccer League and Delta Beverages are yet to sign a new sponsorship deal following the end of the last contract in December, according to latest suggestions.

The talks have been ongoing since last year and the new deal is set to be reviewed upwards to counter the harsh economic situation prevailing in the country.

Commenting on the release of the fixtures for the 2020 season, PSL Spokesperson Kudzai Bare, though not clearly pointing out, suggested the negotiations with Delta Beverages are still ongoing.

“We have never stated any date (for the start of the season), we have been on record saying the fixtures will be released after we sign with the sponsor and after resolving the affiliation issues,” she told Sunday Mail.

The league campaign was expected to commence next weekend after the Castle Challenge Cup had been played.

Meanwhile, three promoted teams – Tenax, Whawha and Bulawayo City – had not paid their affiliation and were given until last Friday to clear the amount.

