Caps United forward Newman Sianchali is set to undergo trials at a Bostwana club, SportBrief has claimed.

Sianchali, 33, has been invited to trial at top-flight club Township Rollers FC.

When asked by the publication about the news, the striker refused to give detailed information.

“I will notify you once everything is in order. For now, just know that something is cooking up,” he said.

Meanwhile, he becomes the second Caps United player to be invited for trials in this pre-season after midfielder Blessing Sarupinda jetted out to Portugal last week.

Comments

comments