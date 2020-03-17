With several leagues across Europe suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak, players have been posting about what they are doing to keep occupied under the Stay at home challenge.

France-based Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere seems to have gotten bored for not playing the ball and has joined the challenge. He posted a hilarious video in which he uses a tissue to make awareness for the disease.

In the video, he juggles a roll of tissue before kicking it and captioned: “Fight against corona.”

Tissues have become one of the most sought-after commodities people are using to minimise the spreading of the virus. Footages have been shared on internet of people in supermarkets fighting to get it while some stores would have empty shelves of the item.

Here is Kadewere’s video he posted on his Instagram.

