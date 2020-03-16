Dynamos have been dealt a huge blow with the news that one of the key players in the squad Godknows Murwira will not be able to feature again for the club during his one-year loan.

The utility player who rejoined the Harare giants in June last year from FC Platinum aggravated an existing injury in the pre-season which will require a couple of months from now to recover.

This means the Glamour Boys won’t be able to use his services during the existence of the loan deal, hence he will not be registered when the league campaign starts in the coming weeks.

The news was confirmed by assistant coach Gift Muzadzi in an interview with The Herald.

The gaffer said: “Our preparations have been going on very well and all the players, save for Murwira, are in an excellent shape.

“Murwira is on the road to recovery from a nasty injury. He is getting better but considering the period he will take to be 100 per cent again, we thought it would be prudent for us not to register him for the first half of the season.

“Murwira is one of our best players and it is unfortunate we won’t have him for the first half of this coming season. But the team’s medical staff is working flat out to make sure he comes back even stronger.”

Murwira played a key role to rescue Dynamos when they were facing relegation prospects last season when he joined along with three other senior players in the mid-season transfer period.

