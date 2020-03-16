Veteran former Highlanders and Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini proved that age is nothing but just a number an impressive display in goal for Highlands Park despite their Nedbank Cup exit following a defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The veteran goalkeeper was making a rare appearance between the sticks for the Lions Of the North and kept them in the game with some crucial saves before eventually going down 0-1 after extra time.

In the same competition, big striker Terrence Dzukamanja notched a brace as Bidvest Wits crashed NFD side Real Kings 4-0 to book a place in the last 4.

Elvis Chipezeze was between the sticks when Baroka also booked a place in the last 4, courtesy of a 1-0 win over Black Leopards.

