European football governing body UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021 owing the escalation of Coronavirus.

The quadrennial showpiece was slated for June this year but will now take place between June 11 and July 11 2021 as the world struggles to contain the dangerous epidemic.

Football activity worldwide has come to a standstill, with domestic championships Serie A, English Premier League, and LaLiga put on hold on account of it.

The disease has already had its first football victim, claiming the live Spanish caoch Fransisco Garcia while high profile football personnel like Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta have tested possitive for it.

