The Euro 2020 tournament has been pushed back to 2021 after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The decision was made after Uefa chiefs held crisis talks this morning.

Europe’s flagship international tournament was due to take place across 12 different cities to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition. It was scheduled to start from June 12 and ends on July 12.

The new dates are now from 11 June to 11 July 2021.

Meanwhile, the decision will go before Uefa’s Executive Committee for final sign-off later on today.

