Zimbabwe Football Association has advised the Premier Soccer League that all Harare venues are not eligible to host the upcoming league season due to their poor state.

Harare has National Sports Stadium, Rufaro and Gwanzura as the main stadiums but they have all failed the initial inspection.

The city hosts several teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League including giants Dynamos and CAPS United, Harare City, Black Rhinos and Yadah.

According to a letter sent to the PSL by Zifa, only six venues have been approved to host top-flight games in the 2020 campaign. These are Bulawayo’s Barbourfields and Luveve Stadiums, Gibbo in Triangle, Vengere in Rusape, Zvishavane’s Mandava and Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

However, there is still a chance for all banned stadiums to host the league provided they meet the minimum standards before the re-inspection.

Comments

comments