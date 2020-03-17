Zifa has confirmed that CAF has postponed the 2020 Chan tournament scheduled for next month due to coronavirus.

The tournament was set to be staged in Cameroon from April 4 until the 25th of the month. Zimbabwe were scheduled to play in the opening game against the hosts.

The new dates will be announced when sufficient progress is made in terms of containing the virus.

A statement by Zifa reads: “African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals have been postponed until further notice due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“CAF will propose new dates when the coronavirus situation has been contained.”

Comments

comments