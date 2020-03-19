Harare City have signed national Under-23 and former Slovakia-based defender Enrique Ricardo Ndlovu.

Ndlovu, 21, signed a one-year deal with the Sunshine Boys.

Club secretary Matthew Marara confirmed the news to the Chronicle, saying: “He is a good addition to the team and age is still on his side. Harare City is a club that strives on giving youngsters a chance to shine in line with our philosophy of promoting home-grown talent.”

The youngster spent two seasons at Slovakian top-flight side AS Trencín after joining as an 18-year-old straight from Plumtree High School.

He came back to Zimbabwe early this year and trained with Ngezi Platinum Stars for a week but the Mhondoro-based side took long to offer him a contract.

Harare City jumped in and sign the defender. City also snapped up former Caps United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi and Prosper Chigumba who reunite with coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

