Former Highlanders player and coach Barry Daka, who died last week at the age of 71, was laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo yesterday.

The Bosso legend, who at the time of his death was part of the Bulawayo City technical advisors, passed away last Friday and is survived by his wife and 4 children.

Football administrators and former players including Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede, the Premier Soccer League chief executive Kenny Ndebele and Madinda Ndlovu were all in attendance as the football family paid their last respects to Daka.

