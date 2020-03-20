Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi seems to have confirmed why Norman Mapeza left the club unceremoniously three weeks ago.

Several reports in South Africa and Zimbabwe suggested the gaffer was no longer happy due to the controlling attitude of his boss while it’s also believed there was a contractual row between the two.

A couple of reasons were said but it looks like Mpengesi has so far confirmed one which had to do with the players.

Mapeza was reported to have confronted some senior players over their behaviour off the pitch, but it didn’t go down well as they started to sabotage him. The chairman was allegedly reluctant to take action and this infuriated the Zimbabwean.

In an interview with Timeslive newspaper, Mpengesi confirmed this by criticising long-serving midfielder Andile Mbenyane for ill discipline.

The player’s behavior has also led him to a collision course with new coach coach Rulani Mokwena.

“This shows that he hasn’t done enough for the club. In fact we have done a lot for him.

“We wish to see him retiring here at the club but if his behaviour doesn’t change then there is little that we can do.

“We want to him be like the Hlompho Kekanas of this world and finish his career with us.

“We are sick and tired of people blaming us or us having to fire coaches while certain players are sitting there and just enjoying themselves.”

Mapeza is now in Zimbabwe and no news of return to management have so far been said.

