Giant muilti-national sport kits producers adidas and Makron have sent massive packages to Warriors star Khama Billiat ahead of South Africa’s 21-day lockdown starting on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Kaizer Chiefs man is a brand ambassador for adidas South Africa and signed an endorsement deal in 2012 while still Ajax Cape Town.

He recently received a huge package comprising of trainers, caps and soccer balls while Makron chipped in with traning equipment for him to keep fit during the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Watch the video below:

Comments

comments