Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has paid tribute to Sunday Chidzambwa who announced his retirement from football management on Wednesday.

Mudimu posted on Instagram thanking the gaffer for giving him the opportunity to play for the national team. The centre back earned his first cap back in 2018 when he featured in a four-team friendly tournament in Zambia.

He went on to win the 2018 Cosafa Cup under Mhofu and was part of the squad that played at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

The 24-year old who plays for Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova’s top-flight league is now a regular figure in the Warriors team.

In his post, he said: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to show and expose myself. Thank you for all the wonderful memories in winning cups and playing among the best in the world. Enjoy retirement Boss Mhofu.”

Comments

comments